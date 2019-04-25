Sania Mirza's cuddly moment with Izhaan will be the perfect end to your day!

Darshana Devi April 25 2019, 7.50 pm April 25 2019, 7.50 pm

Sports icons Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik became parents to a baby boy, Izhaan, in the month of October in 2018. Ever since then, Sania has been frequently sharing sneak-peeks of her motherhood. When you crawl down her Instagram timeline, you will come across multiple photos of her with her little munchkin. On Thursday, the Tennis legend shared another heart-melting picture on the photo-sharing app and you won’t deny that it’s adorable beyond words.

The picture has Izhaan posing for the camera and the tiny dot looks as cute as a button. Mommy Sania is seen planting a kiss, lovingly, on his head. Sania has opted for a plain yellow tee and a black cap, while the little one is seen in a blue cap, white tee and blue plants. The background appears to be from her bedroom that is slightly messy. We wonder if the photographer is Shoaib, who must have been smitten with the perfect mother-son moment and decided to capture it.

Take a look at Sania’s Instagram picture here:

Back in January, Sania put up an extremely cute post with her son and husband while thanking the past year for filling her life with truckloads of happiness. Her post sees Sania chilling with her little one while hubby Shoaib lies fast asleep beside her. It hints that the baby has apparently caused the sportswoman quite a few sleepless nights. She also took a dig at Shoaib in her post and mentioned that in 2019, she wants to sleep like him.

Here’s her post:

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in Hyderabad in the month of April, back in 2010. The duo kept it a low-key affair which had the attendance of family and close friends.