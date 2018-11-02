Sania Mirza's fetish for footwear is beyond imagination!

Tennis star Sania Mirza is a popular figure in India. With over 4.9 million followers she rivals the cricketers who are so revered in the country. Sania, who recently gave birth to a baby boy, is the poster girl of Indian sports, thanks to her being up to date with the latest in fashion. If reports are to be belived, she has a thing for footwear and had even confessed that she owned 348 pairs of shoes.

In an interview to tennisworldusa.org, Sania revealed that she is partial to stilettoes. “I’m partial to stilettos. Stilettoes and long, flowing dresses are my favourites,” she had said. A quick glance through her Instagram feed shows us a collection of her dresses…and also her shoes. It seems Sania owns shoes of various styles, but as she said, she likes stilettoes and they dominate her feed.

Sania is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and the couple were blessed with a boy on October 30. The pair named their little one Izhaan Mirza Malik.

When she is not playing tennis, Sania usually works as a model for her sister Anam Mirza’s fashion brand called The Label Bazaar. As for her achievements in tennis, is a former world number 1 in doubles and won six Grand Slam titles. Mirza has been one of India most successful sportswomen and among the highest-paid and high-profile athletes in the country.