Smackdown owes The Rock, here's why!

For all you fans of mayhem, broken bones and bloody faces, there’s something to cheer. WWE reached a milestone of 1,000 episodes of SmackDown. The show had started way back in 1999. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, who was part of the WWE for a long, long time, took to Twitter to express his best wishes to the ‘WWE family’. That’s not all, the Skyscraper star also revealed the origins of the term SmackDown.

Huge #SD1000 congrats to my @WWE family!

Fun fact, in 1998, I said to @VinceMcMahon “I’m gonna use the word ‘Smackdown’ tonight in my promo”. He said what’s that mean? I said it means I’m gonna whup some ass. He belly laughed and said say it!

The rest was history! #IfYaSmell 🎤 https://t.co/IVXI0WkkGl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2018

Back in 1998, Johnson had told Vince McMahon that he would use the word SmackDown in his promo. When McMahon asked him what it meant, Johnson replied that it meant he’d go berserk in the ring. The big man approved it after a laugh, and the word stuck.

Of course, when you make claims like that, fans are led to believe that the 46-year-old might just make a special appearance on the show. However, he was not on the show. Meanwhile, Dave Bautista (of Guardians of the Galaxy fame) returned to the ring for a reunion with Evolution, which includes Triple H, Ric Flair and Randy Orton.

Just Bring It 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LLesQvA1F8 — Reigns Guy (@DikshitShah4) October 17, 2018

Though there were a few tense moments between Bautista and Triple H, there was no fight and things ended amicably. None of the stars participated in any match, as many had anticipated.