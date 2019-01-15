Take this haters, Sania Mirza is back in 'savage' mode

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and husband Shoaib Malik welcomed their first child in the month of October last year and the development has been much followed. However, prior to that, her pregnancy became the talk of the nation. It was during the sportswoman’s baby shower when she chose to wear a mustard coloured dress, and her pre-pregnancy fat-gain was visible in all her pictures. Her fashion sense didn’t go down well with the netizens who went on to troll her brutally, saying that she looked fat and weird in the outfit. Sania, who is known to voice her opinion, lashed back at the trolls with befitting replies. With her baby now in her arms, Sania is ready to return with gusto and she's got her 'savage' mode on. Take that haters!

Sania, on Tuesday, posted a picture which is sure to shut the mouths of all those who fat-shamed her mercilessly. The picture has her posing for a mirror selfie in the gym. She can be seen donning a black tee with the word ‘savage’ imprinted on it and it looks like she's trying to drive home a point there. The picture makes it clear that Sania has managed to drop the extra kilos and get back to her original shape.

Sania and Malik got married in the year 2010 and news of their son, Izhaan’s birth was announced by Shoaib on social media.