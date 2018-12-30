Tiger Woods may have his share of highs and lows in 2019, predicts Ganesha

You may or may not be a sports fan but, there’s no denying that he is one of the greatest golf players ever. Wanna bet? Eldrick Tont Tiger Woods or simply known as Tiger Woods is an American Golf player who was born on the 30th of December, 1975. He is one of the most influential and renowned personalities in the sports fraternity and was one of the highest paid athletes for several years as well! Such is his game and style that he went on to win 80 PGA Tours, 40 European Tours and 20 other tours (woah!). Not only has he won several Master Tournaments and US Open but had been named PGA player of the year more than 10 times apart from being the PGA Tour leading money winner more than 9 seasons in his career. There’s more, guys! He has the leading world records to his name, is the youngest player to achieve the career grand slam, and the youngest as well as the fastest to win 50 tournaments on tour. SMH!

This savage golfer started playing the sport at an early age of two (seriously?) and was introduced to this by his father, Earl Woods. He was known as a child prodigy (duh!) as he won the Junior World Championships 6 times and consecutively four times from the year 1988 to 1991 at a tender age of 13 years onwards. No stopping since then, as he went on to become the number one golfer in the world for several weeks. He was awarded The Sportsman of the year and PGA Tour Rooke of the year in 1996. He was already signed in by bigshot advertising companies with the likes of Nike, Titleist, American Express, etc. After suffering a couple of injuries and going through his ups and downs, he came 6th at the 2018 Open Championship and also finished second at the 2018 PGA Championship which was his best comeback after the 2009 PGA Championship. It’s official, he can’t stop!

As per Forbes, his net worth is a whopping 600 million dollars. OMG!

Astrological Highlights of Tiger Woods’ birth chart:

The Ascendant Lord Mercury is placed in the 5th house of games and sports. The 5th house Lord Saturn is placed in the 11th house and aspecting the 5th house. Strong Jupiter aspects the Lords of the 2nd house (Venus) and 11th house (Moon) in Scorpio. Venus and Mars are in exchange.

Currently, the transiting Jupiter is moving over the natal Moon and Venus and aspecting the 9th house(house of fortune). The transiting Saturn is moving over the natal Sun, and he is under the influence of the last phase of Saade Sati.

The transiting Ketu is passing through the 5th house over the natal Mercury.

In other words, the placement of Mercury, Saturn, and Venus in his chart indicates a great athletic talent. It also indicates that he plays with a serious intensity. Such a strong planetary influence in his chart enhances achievement levels.

The strong placement of Jupiter and its aspect on Venus and Moon indicates name, fame, and prosperity, significantly increasing the promise of money!

Both Venus and Mars, the planets of love and sexuality are in exchange. Also, Venus is in Scorpio hence he is often associated with sex scandals, heightened aggressiveness, deception, and illusions. To add further, the strong Jupiter in the 7th house also has damaged his married life.

Thus, Tiger Woods may have his share of highs and lows, but he will defo remain the greatest player the world has seen as he is so blessed.