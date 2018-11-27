Trinankur Nag demise: Bengal's top shuttler, an avid traveller and social media freak; a star we lost

One of West Bengal’s top badminton players died of electrocution on November 26, after suffering severe burn injuries, reports said. Trinankur Nag, a badminton player and railway employee, was working at a car shed in Kankurgachi when he came in contact with a high tension overhead electrical wire on November 24. Nag was taken to Eastern Railway’s BR Singh Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Currently ranked as the state’s number one doubles player, Nag represented Bengal in both junior and senior categories for years. He was recruited by Eastern Railway through the sports quota and was working at the Kankurgachi car shed for the last four to five years, as per Sekhar C Biswas, an official of West Bengal Badminton Association speaking to NDTV.

Biswas added that Nag was part of the U-19 Indian team sent on a coaching camp and tournament to Mauritius in July 2011. "Nag had brought many laurels with his enviable skill and passion for the sport. His absence would certainly leave behind a deep void in Bengal badminton," he told the media.

Nicknamed Ricky, the 26-year-old shuttler was someone who loved to travel, as is evident from his Facebook posts. He also seemed to be a fan of adventure sports, especially dirt biking. Just like any other youth, he too had a profile on Saraha, the anonymous messaging service. A quick glance through his profile shows that the lad was a popular figure among his friends.

A senior Eastern Railway official, Harindra Rao, told reporters that anyone found guilty of negligence over the incident will be punished. "He is a part of the railway family and we are deeply grieved," he added.