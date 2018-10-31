Tyson Fury goes from 100 pints a week to being fat-shamed by wife

After a battle with depression and drugs, former boxing champion Tyson Fury is still sweating it to earn his lost fame. In an interview, Fury revealed what spurred him to return to the ring. Seeing her husband in a state, Paris told Tyson that he had become far too fat to fight. Ouch! Being fat is something that drives athletes paranoid. A comment like that coming from one’s wife has got to sting.

At the height of his downfall, Fury was reportedly chugging down up to 100 pints of beer a week. This happened shortly after he beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. Speaking to Showtime, Fury had said: "I rang my wife up and said to my wife 'I'm coming back to boxing!’ to which she replied: 'No, you're not. You're too fat.’ I was 400 pounds and counting. I'm stood here today at 259/260lbs.”

The 30-year-old is now preparing for a comeback with a clash against WBC champ Deontay Wilder in December. “This belly was out here, this back was out here. I had wings on me. I'm disfigured for life. I've got stretch marks all over my body," he told the publication.

Fury has since been back in shape, though he’s only had two fights since his return to the ring. When he fights on December 1, he will be taking a big jump in class. "I have had great sparring, I am getting great work and have other guys coming in next week. I am preparing very well," said Fury.