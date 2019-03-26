UFC star Conor McGregor announces retirement from Mixed Martial Arts

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor has called time on his career and announced the news on his Twitter handle. The Irish national will be hanging his gloves with a record of 21-4. McGregor has not participated in a single match since October last year when he was defeated by lightweight champion Khabhib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The matched ended in a controversy after a fight broke out and moved to the crowds. Since then, McGregor was suspended for six months while Nurmagomedov faced a nine-month ban.

“I’ve done a lot, I’ve fought a lot. I’ve never pulled out of contests. I’ve gone through some crazy injuries, some crazy external situations that many a man would sprint for the hills if it happened to them,” McGregor had said at the Jimmy Fallon show hours before announcing his retirement. “But I stood firm [and] done my piece for the company. Like I said, this whiskey [one of McGregor’s business interests] is my baby. I have a lot of great entities. I don’t necessarily need to fight.”

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

Previously, reports mentioned that the UFC president Dana White denied McGregor a major slot at an event coming up in Las Vegas on July 7. According to reports, White thinks that it ‘makes sense’ for McGregor to retire now, since he has successful businesses outside the octagon. "He has the money to retire and his whiskey is killin' it,” said White in a text to Brett Okamoto of ESPN. White was referring to McGregor’s new business after he made a deal with Eire Born Spirits, launching a whiskey brand called Proper No. Twelve. "If I was him I would retire too. He's retiring from fighting. Not from working. The Whiskey will keep him busy and I'm sure he has other things he's working on,” added White.