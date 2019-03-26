image
Tuesday, March 26th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Others
UFC star Conor McGregor announces retirement from Mixed Martial Arts

Others

UFC star Conor McGregor announces retirement from Mixed Martial Arts

Conor McGregor aka The Notorious MMA, announces his retirement from mixed martial arts.

back
Conor McGregorKhabib NurmagomedovOtherssportsUFCUltimate Fighting Championship
nextFC Barcelona players, including Lionel Messi, join challenge in support of World Down Syndrome Day

within