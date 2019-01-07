Wayne Rooney arrested for public intoxication, spokesperson blames sleeping tablets

Former England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney was arrested on December 16 at Dulles International Airport, located in the northern Virginia suburbs of Washington in the United States. As per reports, the player was returning from a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia and was taken in custody on a charge of public intoxication, which is a misdemeanour crime under Virginia law. He was later released on his own recognizance before paying a $25 fine and court costs of $116 on Friday.

Commenting on the same, a spokesperson of the footballer stated, “During the flight, Wayne took a prescribed amount of sleeping tablets mixed with some alcohol consumption and consequently was disorientated on arrival.” “He was approached by police who arrested him on a minor misdemeanour charge. He received a statutory automatic fine and was released shortly afterwards at the airport. The matter is now at an end. Wayne would like to put on record his appreciation for the manner he was treated by all involved. No further comment will be made,” added the spokesperson.

In a statement to the US media, DC United said that they were aware of the news of the player’s arrest. "We understand the media's interest in this matter but believe this is a private matter for Wayne that DC United will handle internally," said the club.

Back in the year 2017, Rooney was banned from driving for two years and given a 12-month community order on a charge of drink and drive. He later issued a public apology for the same.