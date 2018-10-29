When Luis Figo was attacked with a pig’s head

Sixteen years ago, on 23 November 2002, Real Madrid superstar Luis Figo faced something quite shocking on the football ground. Winner of the original Galactico and Balon d’Or, Figo, who was clearly enjoying his time on the field was attacked with a pig’s head. Disgusting!

The day was surely terrible for the footballer as emotions ran high. A pig head’s among many other things was thrown on to the Naou Camp pitch in Figo’s direction as the fans of Barca lashed out at the sportsman, they once admired. For the unaware, Luis was the ultimate target as he left Barcelona for Real Madrid. Before the pig head’s incident, the Portugal star was regularly abused by a section of the Nou Camp fanatics during his return to the Catalan giants. But they crossed the line when they attacked him with a pig’s head.

Figo made his exit from Barcelona for Madrid in 2000 for a then world record transfer fee of £44 million. Talking about the incident, Figo had expressed that he was the only player who had 100,000 people together just against him. Sad, isn’t it?

Lastly, the pig's head has been kept in the Barcelona museum, since the incident happened.