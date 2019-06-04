Debanu Das June 04 2019, 6.00 pm June 04 2019, 6.00 pm

The final match of the Champions League suddenly gained extra popularity for more than one reason. While Liverpool put two in the nets and went on to make history, 22-year-old Kinsey Wolanski made sure to grab her 5 minutes of fame. The stunt disrupted the match of course, with several spectators and players staring at the blonde with disbelief. It’s not every day that you see a skimpily clad woman dash into the turf during a match.

Soon after the incident, Wolanksi’s Instagram account blew up to get over 2 million followers – up from 230,000. Eventually, it gained 23 million followers before being closed. The model claimed that her account was hacked, but there’s no word on why it was removed. At any rate, Wolanski’s streak across the pitched helped promote her boyfriend’s site called Vitaly Uncensored. Reportedly, the site hosts adult content and pranks and managed to rake in about £3 million in advertising as a result of it.

Who is Kinsey Wolanski, the streaker who gate-crashed the Champions League finals?

Wolanski’s boyfriend Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is a Russian-American Youtuber who has a channel named VitalyzdTv. His videos have got over 1.65 billion views and has a subscriber base of 9.9 million.

Who is Kinsey Wolanski, the streaker who gate-crashed the Champions League finals?

Wolanski ran into the pitch wearing a black swimsuit in the 20th minute of the match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. After she was released, she posted a video of herself on Instagram where Spurs player Harry Winks could be seen distracted.

Who is Kinsey Wolanski, the streaker who gate-crashed the Champions League finals?

“Did I distract #8 a little too much?” she captioned the post. The Sun reported Kinsey became popular when she was asked to model after someone spotted her in Los Angeles. She has since appeared on Sports Illustrated, FHM and Maxim. She even ranked eighth in Miss Jetset 2017.

Who is Kinsey Wolanski, the streaker who gate-crashed the Champions League finals?