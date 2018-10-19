Who is Zoe Cristofolio, the bombshell with Sergio Aguero?

Okay, now that we’ve taken our eyes off her tattoos, here’s the story. A mysterious blonde was spotted outside a Los Angeles nightclub accompanied by Sergio Aguero. While that development made it to the news, everyone’s attention was quickly drawn to her tats. Identified as Zoe Cristofolio, the woman is like a canvas for some of the most amazing tattoos! She’s also a popular Italian blogger and Instagram model, as per reports.

Aguero had some time off thanks to the international break and used the opportunity to catch up with some friends. According to The Sun, he was seen arriving at The Warwick in a Mercedes G Wagon along with two women and his teammate Lucas Fernandez.

The report added that Zoe was up in the front seat and even blew a kiss at the paps settled there. It turns out that the Zoe used to date Andrea Ceroli, an Italian Big Brother contestant. She also had a fling with Fabrizio Corona, a media personality. She dumped Corona after discovering that the dude sent sleazy messages to other women.

After their party, Zoe, who has over 336,000 followers on Instagram, is thought to have returned to Verona, Italy, as per reports. Meanwhile, Aguero is back at Manchester City to prep for the club’s clash with Burnley.