Darshana Devi July 15 2019, 12.37 pm July 15 2019, 12.37 pm

The Wimbledon 2019 finals took place on Sunday night and kept the entire world hooked to their television screens. But one thing, every year, that adds that extra sparkle to the finale is the presence of the biggest of all celebrities in the stands. The Avengers, we must say, have a special love for the Wimbledon Centre Court. During the 2018 Men's final between Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Tom Holland were in attendance: keeping their superpowers to themselves and blending into the crowd seamlessly.

A year later while Spidey decided to attend the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch decided to come back to Wimbledon.

Spidey wasn't too far from home as he posed for pictures with his favourite F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton. Now he may have his reasons for choosing Silverstone over Wimbledon but he surely missed a classic.

You can see Tom's picture here:

Pictures of Loki and Doctor Strange sharing some words and many smiles at Wimbledon have now emerged on the internet. Also present at the Centre Court was Benedict’s wife, Sophie Hunter, who was seen arriving hand-in-hand with her husband. Going by the pictures, all three of them seemed to have had a gala time.

Take a look at Hiddleston and Cumberbatch in this tweet here:

Here’s Sophie arriving at the court with her husband:

Here's a picture of the three together:

The Marvel superheroes weren’t the only biggies to mark their attendance at the Wimbledon on Sunday. Other celebs like Kendall Jenner, Brooklyn Beckham, and the Royals-Kate Middleton and Prince William were seen cheering for the players from the VIP boxes.