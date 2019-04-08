WrestleMania: Mustafa Ali suffers a dreadful injury after smashing his head on a table

Divya Ramnani April 08 2019, 11.00 am April 08 2019, 11.00 am

33-year-old Mustafa Ali began wrestling at the age of 16 years and since then, Ali has managed to make a mark in the world of WWE. However, the latest WrestleMania match didn’t seem to be in his favour. At the Andre the Giant Battle Royal Match, Ali had to be eliminated from the match due to some severe head injuries. The SmackDown ace was thrown from the ring by Brawn Strowman as Luke Harper held him on the side of the canvas.

Amid his match with Brawn Strowman and Luke Harper, Mustafa Ali was thrown outside the ring and his head collided with the corner of the commentary table. Ali was immediately attended by both doctors and WWE officials. As a result of his injury, Mustafa Ali was removed from the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE title. Instead, Kofi Kingston was added to the match. As of now, there hasn’t been any official announcement about the severity of Ali’s injuries, but it is being reported that he was down for more than ten minutes and didn’t really move. This raised some serious concerns among the WWE officials.

Recently, WWE superstar Jeff Hardy was all praises for Mustafa Ali. In his latest interview, Jeff said, “Keep doing what you do because watching him (Mustafa Ali) in 205 live and just even recently, I think Daniel Bryan, he (Mustafa Ali) did a 450 off the apron and I said, ‘Have you ever done that before?’ He said, ‘Yeah I did it one time in 205.’ I said how do you do that? It was just so insane – the stuff they do and it’s like they keep raising the bar somehow. And so – but yeah, he’s one of my favorite wrestlers right now. When people ask me, ‘who’s the next kind of Jeff Hardy? He’s by far… He’s the first Mustafa Ali but he’s way better than I was at what’s he’s doing. I mean I never did anything that insane, and he’s incredible.”

We wish you a speedy recovery, Ali Mustafa!