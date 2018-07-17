home/ sports
People are searching for Hima Das on Google but sadly, not her achievement

First published: July 17, 2018 01:25 PM IST | Updated: July 17, 2018 01:25 PM IST | Author: Abhishek Singh

Last week, Indian sprinter Hima Das, created history as she became the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold medal and become a champion. The 18-year-old sprinter clocked 51.46 seconds to win the women’s 400 m final race in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships held in Finland. The young sensation is a hit on Google and people are curious to know more about Hima Das. But what follows this may leave you stunned. People aren’t searching about her achievements, but they are inquisitive about her caste.

After her name, “Hima Das caste” is the most searched topic on Google which only narrates the sad state of our country. Caste over victory, is what people are curious to know! But like any other story, here’s the good side to this too. There are a good number of people who have come out in open and expressed their disappointment over the same. This only gives us hope, that future maybe different.

 

The historic win of Hima earned her praises from many eminent names including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was more than excited to see an Indian girl achieving big. He said he was deeply touched when Das passionately searched for the Tricolour after winning the medal and became emotional while singing the national anthem.

Das, the daughter of a farmer from Dhing village in Nagaon district, sprinted her way to victory at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships as she clinched the top spot in the women’s 400m final race on the third day of competitions. Hima left behind racing stars like Andrea Miklos of Romania and Taylor Manson of the United States to bag the top position.

