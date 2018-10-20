image
Saturday, October 20th 2018
English
Praveen Kumar retires from all forms of cricket, eyes coaching career

Sports

Praveen Kumar retires from all forms of cricket, eyes coaching career

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 20 2018, 2.49 pm
back
BCCIcricketindiaONGCPraveen KumarsportsUPCA
nextVirender Sehwag turns 40: Here’s celebrating his strong Twitter game
ALSO READ

Rishabh Pant desperate to make ODI debut against West Indies!

WAGs on tour? BCCI is still mulling over Virat Kohli’s demands

Virat Kohli's wish is BCCI's command, WAGs can tour but on one condition