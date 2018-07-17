Praying for this day, states Hulk Hogan as he’s back into the WWE Hall of Fame

Former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. It’s been a great news for the man who saw his WWE contract falling apart in 2015 after a tape of him using a racist slur emerged.

Now, three years have gone by and the company is ready to provide him with a second chance after making “numerous apologies and working with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake.”

Hogan has expressed his happiness about it on Instagram where he has written that he had been “praying for this day”.

#wwe #wweuniverse #hulkamania #hulkhogan A post shared by Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan) on Jul 15, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT

The WWE Hall of Fame features around hundred wrestling legends plus people associated with World Wrestling Entertainment like US President Donald Trump.

For those unaware, in 2015, the wrestler whose real name is Terry Bollea had appeared in court as a sex tape with an audio recording was made public. Also, in a video published by The National Enquirer, Hogan had said, “I guess we're all a little racist,” and used the n-word as he spoke of his daughter’s love life.

Later on, he regretted the 2007 incident terming it as the “biggest mistake” of his life. In response, the WWE called off its contract with Hogan, but his lawyer, stated that he had resigned. His apologies too fell on deaf ears and now, the WWE has finally decided to reinstate him.