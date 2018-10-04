Prithvi Shaw makes test debut, smashes multiple records

Today’s test match against the West Indies has turned out to be a special one for debutant Prithvi Shaw as not only it was a big day for the youngster but he also made the occasion count by scoring his maiden test century on his debut. The Mumbai based batsman has made his presence felt on the international platform by shaking many records in the process.

Prithvi, who is just 18 years and 329 days old, became the youngest Indian to score a hundred on his Test debut against West Indies in Rajkot. Overall, he is the 15th Indian batsman to score a hundred in his first Test and the second youngest Indian to score a Test century. The record is still held by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who scored a century when he was 17 years, 107 days.

Before Shaw, 14 Indian batsmen had scored hundreds on Test debut. Shaw is the 2nd youngest Indian and 7th youngest overall to a score a Test hundred. He not only scored a century on his debut but he also scored the third quickest century on debut when he reached the three-figure mark off just 99 deliveries. In 2013, Shikhar Dhawan smashed the fastest hundred off only 85 balls vs Australia while West Indian Dwayne Smith took 93 balls against South Africa in 2004 for his hundred on debut.

This is not the first time when Prithvi has scored big on his debut at a series. He had scored a hundred on Duleep Trophy debut in 2017. Earlier in the same year, the right-handed batsman had also scored a hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut.

Apart from his famous centuries, he has led the Indian Under-19 team in New Zealand in 2018 and won it.

Looks like this is just the start for the young cricketer and looks like he'll smash many records in the coming days.