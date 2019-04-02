What, when, where, why, who and how? You get all your answers only here on Quickes brought to you by in.com. My name is Arjun and let’s get gossiping.
Justin Bieber’s April fool plan backfires:
- When it comes to pranking, there’s an endless debate on the topic given that people sometimes go a little too far just for some laughs.
- You gotta be careful especially on Arpil 1st considering it’s the ultimate fools day.
- So just like millions around the globe Justin Bieber and his wife hailey decided to have a little fun by playing an elaborate prank but for all the right reasons it ended up not being received well by pretty much everyone.
- Recently the baby’s singer hinted at his wife being pregnant and naturally fans couldn’t keep their calm. He posted a sonogram on his Instagram.
- And what followed that picture was another picture of Hailey in a clinic getting a check-up done.
- All this naturally led to a flood of wishes by family, friends and fans across the globe.
- But the third post is went it all went downhill when he uploaded an ultrasound image with a puppy photo-shopped in it and captioned it April Fools.
- That was pretty much the last straw and twitter was raging with tweets from all kinds of people saying stuff like
- Justin Bieber faked a pregnancy announcement... Why?! That is so inconsiderate. People struggle with loss and infertility every single day. Pregnancy announcements are not a joke. Give your damn head a shake
- I’ve never been mad at @justinbieber but today I’m disappointed in him for posting a fake pregnancy announcement. Honestly, not a funny joke when millions of women are struggling with infertility and other issues of the sort. Sad, @justinbieber.
- This type of shit isn’t funny...for all of you that are fans, JUSTIN BIEBER IS OFFICIALLY CANCELLED. What a fucking LOSER
- And it goes on and on.
- Now, it’s obvious that, it was indeed a terrible prank and instead of water, all hell broke loose but I can’t help thinking if anyone is going to take them seriously when the couple actually gets pregnant. Is Justin going to be the new dude who cries wolf?
Yuvraj Singh gets nostalgic:
- It was back in 1983 at Lord when Kapil Dev and the entire Indian cricket team lifted the world up for the very first time.
- Fast forward 28 years and it was MS Dhoni and the boys in blue who lifted the trophy for the second time at the Wankhede stadium in 2011.
- And even though it’s going to be a decade since, Yuvraj Singh recently got nostalgic about the win on his Instagram when he posted a picture of himself with the supremely talented bowler Zaheer Khan and the legend Sachin Tendulkar and the caption read “Bringing back the memories of this day 2nd April 2011 when we won it for this special man! The greatest Sachin Tendulkar and my lengedary bowler and friend Zaheer Khan.
- Given that Yuvraj Singh was titled the man of the tournament and rightly so since he played all the 9 matches, scored 1 century, 4 half centuries and picked up 15 wickets, it is natural for him to get nostalgic when he walks into the Wankhede Stadium.
- And he is as much of a fighter off field considering he beat cancer and is now back to when he belongs. With the coming up world cup in England, I hope that he ends his career with lifting the world cup for one last time.
Sam Curran - Bhangra:
- With the biggest T20 league of the country being in full swing, the month of April began really well for the boys representing Punjab after they beat Delhi by 14 runs.
- But this is not a victory update as much as it is about what happened after they won.
- Sam Curran who is playing for the Punjab’s team was seen celebrating with the owner and actress Preity Zinta by breaking out a few moves but mind you it wasn’t just any moves, it was a little bit of the desi Banghara. Yup full on Punjabi style.
- Sam had all the more reason to celebrate after picking up 4 wickets in less than 3 overs and giving away only 11 runs.
- And 3 of those wickets were taken consecutively making it a hat-trick which funnily Sam didn’t even realise.
- He said I didn't really know (about the hat-trick). The crowd got really loud, I couldn't hear myself. Ash told me what to do. Ryan Harris was standing at the third man region. Against the local batters, I had to ask our players, "Where does he hit?" Shami got two amazing overs in the end which helped,"
- Along with this he also gave due credit to his teammates and his own batting skills as well saying –“ Great win for the guys. I tried to put a performance for my team. Luckily enough, we scraped to 166, all the six bowlers were excellent. I have worked a lot on my batting over the last few months. I like to work hard on my batting, bowling and fielding. I have opened in school cricket, but think this was the first time in professional cricket. Hopefully, we keep winning games,"
- His words genuinely reflect true sportsman sprit and given how commercial the sport seemed to have gotten, this is indeed a refreshing change of pace. Good for you Sam. Good. For. You.
PewDiePie vs T-Series:
- What do you do when someone beats you at something? Well, there is no hard and fast rule here but usually, you would just congratulate the other person or team.
- So after months, one of the biggest digital race has come to an end, when T-series subscriber count beat PewDiePie’s following.
- And after it was official, Felix a.k.a PewDiePie came up with a video called Congratulations which is anything but what Congratulations actually means.
- The music video is a fine example of passive aggressiveness since the Swedish boy has accused T-series and it’s chairman Bhushan Kumar of various Transgression including a reference to a newspaper article which states that Bhushan Kumar is presently being investigated for Tax evasion.
- Along with the blame game, he also expressed gratitude to all his fans and subscribers and spoke about the caste system in India.
- So even though the video’s duration is exactly 4 minutes and 18 seconds, it talks about a lot of things and I mean a lot of things.
- If you’re curious, go check it out. It’s trending at number 15 currently on YouTube.
- But before you do, I just want to let you that it’s quite catchy so beware. You might just end up playing it on repeat.
Nirav Modi:
- If there’s anyone who has followed the footsteps of Vijay Mallya quite literally, it is none other than Nirva Modi who is accused of over Rs.13000 crore Punjab National Bank Scam.
- And Once the scam saw the day of light, he fled to London and after a year-long chase he was recently arrested from a metro station in Central London.
- But something more than his arrest has been making the news online. It’s got to do with a video that was released by The Telegraph on March 8th which showed Modi wearing an Ostrich leather jacket which happens to cost 10000 pounds, which is about 9 lakh rupees.
- Ostrich skin is super expensive due to its unique bump texture but keeping the technicalties of the material aside, it’s important for you to know that in 2016 the animal rights organisation PETA felt that ostriches were mistreated in the process of obtaining their leather and after this particular flag was raised, the organization asked for a ban on the illegal practice.
- But looks like this scamster did not receive the memo or illegal things just appeal to him.
- Twitter seemed to have some thoughts on the matter.
- Actor and comedian Vir Das tweeted
The moral of the story is this...
No matter how hard you try...
No matter how much ostrich skin you wear.....
It's hard to get a cab in London.
- Another user tweeted
"Sorry, no comment" says #NiravModi trying to 'bury his head in the sand'
The fact that he was wearing an Ostrich hide jacket is only a strange coincidence!
- Can Nirav Modi turn into a textbook example of irony already?
For now, that is all the goss from my end. My name is Arjun. Until, next time. Stay awesome!