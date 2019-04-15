Rahul Dravid; Karnataka's Election Commission Poster Boy fails to vote

In Com Staff April 15 2019, 8.44 pm April 15 2019, 8.44 pm

In an ironic twist of fate, the poster-boy of Karnataka's Election Commission will not be able to cast his vote this week in the Phase-2 polls of Karnataka. The Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid was seen with slogans ‘Cast your Vote. Make Democracy Win’ and is the state’s election body’s ambassador for the national Lok Sabha Elections of 2019. According to reports, his name was deleted from the voter’s list due to a change in address.

Dravid moved from his paternal house in Indiranagar to Ashwathnagar in RMV extension with wife Vijeta, last year. Though he got his name deleted from Shantinagar Assembly constituency, he failed to get his name enrolled in the new constituency.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad told the media that, "His brother had submitted the application (Form 7) for the removal of Rahul Dravid's name from the voters' list from Indira Nagar where he was staying at his parental house." Rahul Dravid’s brother, Vijay, submitted Form 7 which was meant for deletion of names from the list but another document, Form 6, to add his name in the new electoral roll from the new place was not submitted by the under-19 Indian cricket team coach.

While another officer confirmed with the TOI that the officials visited his house twice, but there were not allowed inside. They were informed that Dravid was touring abroad and there was no message from him to include his name in the voters’ list. He further added that the polling officials went to his new address thrice for verification as per procedure.

Mr N Manjunath Prasad, who is also the District Election Officer, said, "But all the three times, he didn't turn up for physical verification and filling up of the form as he was travelling abroad.” He clarified that Form 7 which is meant for deletion of the name from electoral can be submitted by family members but Form 6 for inclusion can only be submitted by the voter concerned.