Rahul Dravids son is already hitting centuries at 12

Legends are followed by their son. This seems to be the case for Samit Dravid, son of former Indian cricket team captain, Rahul Dravid. Dravid junior is already prepping for his big stage in the 22 yards by breaking the score card at 12 years of age. The school goer playing in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 tournament scored a whooping match-winning century.

Samit lead his Mallya Aditi International School team to a huge 412-run win over Vivekananda School by contributing 150 runs himself. But he was not the top scorer. He was beat by four runs by another Indian international cricketer’s son, Aryan Joshi, son of Sunil Joshi. Their collaborated scores led the team to win the game with an impressive score of 500/5 in 50 overs. After their impressive batting, the bowlers skittled Vivekananda School out for a paltry 88 to give their team a massive win.

Dravid junior holds a record as consistent as his father at the Under-14 category. Representing Bangalore United Cricket Club (BUCC), he had previously scored 125 against Frank Anthony Public School in the Tiger Cup cricket tournament. His innings was highlighted by 12 boundaries.

Samit’s impressive performance on field a day before Rahul’s birthday must have been an added reason for him to smile. The Under-19 team coach turns 44 today and is currently in New Zealand for the World Cup. He had defined an era of cricket for India as he got nicknamed ‘The Wall’ for never having let a ball past him.