Rajyavardhan Rathore gets a knockout punch from Mary Kom, well almost

Minister aren’t usually ones to take a beating over anything, but there’s always exceptions to rules. Right? A video making the rounds of social media on Thursday proved that to be true. It features Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and boxing champion Mary Kom indulging in a small round of punches. The minister, who visited the Indira Gandhi Stadium, engaged in a friendly bout with the 5 time Champion.

In the one-minute video she posted on Twitter, 35-year-old Mary Kom was seen going all guns against the Olympic silver-medalist former shooter outside the ring. She almost landed a punch at him once!

While Mary Kom tried her best to get the Sports Minister, 48-year-old Rathore had a smile on his face as he effortlessly dodged the attacks launched at him and the two shared an embrace in the end of the video. Rathore visited the stadium to interact with boxers during a training session ahead of International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women World Championship that is to be held in Delhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mary Kom was named as the brand ambassador of the 10th edition of the Women’s World Championship. “This World Championship is special in lot many ways, I would definitely give my best shot and want to live the feeling of winning gold in front of the home crowd,” she said after being named the brand ambassador.

Talking about the event and Mary Kom, the ace boxer will be looking to bag her sixth Women’s World Championship crown and second gold at home since 2006.