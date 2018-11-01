image
Friday, November 2nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Rajyavardhan Rathore gets a knockout punch from Mary Kom, well almost

Sports

Rajyavardhan Rathore gets a knockout punch from Mary Kom, well almost

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 01 2018, 10.55 pm
back
AIBAInternational Boxing AssociationMary KomolympicspoliticsRajyavardhan RathorsportsSports MinisterWorld Championship
nextRajyavardhan Rathore slams minister for flinging kits at athletes
ALSO READ

From Rekha to Kangana Ranaut, stars who put roles over looks

Mary Kom does the impossible, loses 2 kilos in 4 hours

Dingko Singh biopic: Shahid Kapoor to play the part, but will he look the part?