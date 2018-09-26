Ranveer Singh and PV Sindhu have a mutual fan moment!

We all have a role model and an idol we adore and seems like the same is the case for our celebrities. That notion became much clearer on Tuesday when Bollywood’s quirkiest star met one of India’s tallest Badminton players and the meet turned out to be a supreme fan moment for both of them.

Finally we meet!! It was such a pleasure meeting you and an absolute fan moment☺️.I congratulate you for all the success and i wish you all the very best for your future endeavours.I would rather call you “ROCK STAR” than ranveer singh👍🏼😍 @RanveerOfficial #rockstarranveer🤗 pic.twitter.com/jmS2xFTmZE — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) September 26, 2018

Recently the Simmba star Ranveer Singh met India’s glorious badminton player PV Sindhu. The two ran into each other at an award ceremony where the Padmaavat lad was chosen as a youth icon. Only a few would pass the opportunity to take a picture with both Ranveer and Sindhu. And it seems both stars did just that. They took pictures with each other and the Olympic medal winner shared it on Twitter.

Yes, finally! 😄 ‘twas a pleasure indeed! & Likewise, a fan moment for me too❤️ You make us so proud, champ! Love your spirit 🙏🏽 May you continue to shine bright 🌟 https://t.co/Z0jigNgYmZ — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) September 26, 2018

Ranveer was quick to reply to the badminton player and shared his heartfelt pleasure of meeting Sindhu in his reply to the tweet. Well, this cute conversation between the hero of millions and the ace badminton player is absolutely adorbs and can be surely bookmarked as #fangoals.

On the career front, PV Sindhu is basking in the glory of her silver medal that she won at the Asian games 2018 in Indonesia while Ranveer Singh is busy shooting his next venture, Simmba. The flick is slated to release on December 28, 2018 and also will star Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan in key role.