Ravi Shastri still follows his policy on dating actresses

The internet is home to many things including trolls, conspiracy theorists, and the occasional baffling revelations. Most recently the internet was rife with rumours of India’s cricket coach Ravi Shastri being involved in a secret relationship with Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur. Word had it that Shastri, who is separated from his wife Ritu, had been seeing Nimrat for two years, despite having made a shocking claim in 1986.

India's newly appointed cricket team coach Ravi Shastri speaks during a news conference in Mumbai on July 18, 2017.

/ AFP PHOTO / PUNIT PARANJPE /

In 1986, Ravi and Amrita Singh had reportedly got engaged, after having dated in secret. India Today reports that they made their relationship official through a photoshoot. Marriage, however, was out of the question as Shastri was quoted by the publication as saying, "I definitely don't want an actress wife. I am chauvinistic. Her home should be her first priority." Of course, Amrita had something to say as well. "At the moment I'm too involved in my career to give it up. But I'm sure after a couple of years, I will be ready to become a full-time wife and mother," India Today quoted her as saying. The couple later broke up. Ouch.

India's head coach Ravi Shastri speaks during a press conference ahead of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England on August 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Lindsey Parnaby /

Following the end of their relationship, Ravi married Ritu in 1990. Amrita meanwhile, married Saif Ali Khan in 1991. Then came the buzz about Shastri and Nimrat in 2018.

Indian captain Virat Kohli (R) speaks to teammate Murali Vijay (L) and team director Ravi Shastri during a practice session on the eve of the second Test match between India and South Africa at The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on November 13, 2015.

/ AFP PHOTO / Manjunath Kiran

Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead✌🏼✨ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 3, 2018

Nimrat recently rubbished the rumours, claiming that ‘fiction can be more hurtful.’ Shastri on his part claimed the alleged relationship to be ‘the biggest load of cow dung’. Looks like the 56-year-old stuck to his old promise!