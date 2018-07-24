home/ sports
Real life Sultan and Aarfa! Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar are all about love outside the wrestling ring

First published: July 24, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Updated: July 24, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Who says wrestlers do not have a soft side? They are as human as we are and of course, they can follow us in love too. Geeta Phogat, the great wrestler who won Gold for India in Commonwealth Games in 2010, has found love and mind you, her partner is as strong as her. Geeta is happily married to Delhi-based wrestler Pawan Kumar who achieved big in Commonwealth Games 2014.

Love sees no age and hence, Geeta and Pawan's love story bloomed despite Pawan being younger to her by almost five years. They met in Mumbai when they were recuperating from their respective surgeries in 2016 and since then, they have been all about love. They tied the knot in the same year and Aamir Khan was the special guest at their wedding. Ever since be it training or a vacation, Geeta and Pawan have been attached to each other like magnets.

Their Insta uploads are more than enough to tell us that they are deeply in love with each other.

God is keeping me alive but you are keeping me in love ❤️

Happy world wrestling day 🤼‍♀️💪🏻 #wrestlinglove

Every day of my life is perfect because it starts and ends with loving you💏 @pawankumar_saroha86 #missingyou

you are my everything ❤️

When love and skill work together, Expect a Masterpiece ❤️✌🏼

जब तुम पास होती हो तब दिल चाहता है की वक़्त रुक जाए ❤️ #mylifeline

#mylove #myheart #swetheart #wifey ❤️ @geetaphogat

तुम्हें पाने के बाद ज़िंदगी में ओर कुछ पाने की चाहत ना रही...तुमसे है ये सारा जहाँ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Don't they make up for a very sweet yet strong pair?

