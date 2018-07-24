Real life Sultan and Aarfa! Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar are all about love outside the wrestling ring

Who says wrestlers do not have a soft side? They are as human as we are and of course, they can follow us in love too. Geeta Phogat, the great wrestler who won Gold for India in Commonwealth Games in 2010, has found love and mind you, her partner is as strong as her. Geeta is happily married to Delhi-based wrestler Pawan Kumar who achieved big in Commonwealth Games 2014.

Love sees no age and hence, Geeta and Pawan's love story bloomed despite Pawan being younger to her by almost five years. They met in Mumbai when they were recuperating from their respective surgeries in 2016 and since then, they have been all about love. They tied the knot in the same year and Aamir Khan was the special guest at their wedding. Ever since be it training or a vacation, Geeta and Pawan have been attached to each other like magnets.

Their Insta uploads are more than enough to tell us that they are deeply in love with each other.

Happy world wrestling day 🤼‍♀️💪🏻 #wrestlinglove A post shared by Geeta PawanSaroha (@geetaphogat) on May 22, 2018 at 10:33pm PDT

you are my everything ❤️ A post shared by Geeta PawanSaroha (@geetaphogat) on Apr 7, 2018 at 3:44am PDT

Don't they make up for a very sweet yet strong pair?