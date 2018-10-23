Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos loses his cool, forced to apologise

A video of Real Madrid's captain, Sergio Ramos, kicking a young player with the ball is making rounds on the social platform. Ramos, in the fit of rage, kicked the young player with the ball but later apologised for his actions during the practice session after realising the seriousness of the action.

While playing handball during training today, an over-excited Reguilon caught Sergio Ramos' nose with a flying shoulder. Not the behaviour you would expect to see from your captain and least of all towards a youngster pic.twitter.com/E8gE28AEwy — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 22, 2018

In the video, we can see how young defender Sergio Reguilon accidentally catches the Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in the face with his elbow as he tries to catch a ball during Monday's session. Ramos reacts angrily, attempting to kick the ball at the 21-year-old Sergio Reguilon. As the players walked away, the Spanish international continues to make his feeling known to Reguilón, kicking the ball at him a second time before teammate Luka Modric intervenes.

Cleary, this explains the frustration and the tension in the Real Madrid camp, especially with Ramos who is going through a difficult period having initially recommended Lopetegui and his performances have been disappointing as well.

Later in the evening, Ramos took to Twitter and spoke about the incident but made it clear that his reaction was inexcusable.

Aunque no os lo parezca, son situaciones bastante habituales, pero no es excusa, mi reacción no debió ser esa. Nosotros siempre vamos a full, ¿verdad, Regui? ¡¡Al final victoria del equipo juntos @sergio_regui!! 😜🤥😜🤥 Carpetazo 📂 y a por el partido de mañana.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/PIFNFqV6mj — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) October 22, 2018

Sergio Reguilon was quick to reply to his captain’s Tweet and said he’s always with his captain.