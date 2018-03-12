Red Gerard wins gold at Olympics only after late Netflix binge

When you are just a teen and burdened with the pressure of Olympics, what would you do? Red Gerard did what a 17-year-old would - Netflix and chill, literally. But things went a little ‘overboard’ when he dozed off watching an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Saturday, February 10 and slept through his alarm. He ultimately had to be dragged out by his friend, after which he grabbed a coat and dashed out on to the snow only to win an Olympic gold medal!

Red Gerard who hails from Colorado took home the gold in slopestyle snowboarding, scoring a first for the Unites States of America at this year’s Winter Olympics being held in South Korea. Netflix, chill and a gold what more would you want!

Not only this, when the Colorado teen saw the scoreboard, 87.16 out of 100 for his three snowboarding runs, he yelled out “ holy f**k” which found its way past NBC’s censors and on to the live feed. This comes from someone who barely had a clue about Olympics until recently. “I just didn’t really think I knew what the Olympics is.” I kind of grew up just watching Dew Tour and X-Games. I’d never really realized how big it is,” Gerard told Yahoo.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Gerard now holds the record of being the youngest American to win a gold at the Winter Olympics after 16-year-old bobsledder Billy Fiske who set the record back in 1928. He celebrated his success with family and friends waiting for him at the bottom of the slope shot gunning beers since 8:30 am in anticipation of his win.