Rishabh Pant desperate to make ODI debut against West Indies!

Team India’s newest find, Rishabh pant who has been in sensational form in test cricket is all set to make his dream debut in the One Day Internationals as well. The Delhi born left-handed wicket keeper batsman has been included in the 12-man final squad announced by the BCCI for the ODI match on Saturday against the touring side west Indies.

Announcement: #TeamIndia announce the 12 for the 1st ODI in Guwahati against West Indies #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/j32SXgSFTT — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2018

Though the list of players for Sunday’s match is out, former Indian captain, MS Dhoni will be India’s first-choice for wicketkeeper. Which could mean that Rishabh Pant’s confirmation in the playing 11 lies in limbo. In his defense though, the Indian team is in need of a batsman to solve their middle-order imbalance. The 21-year-old batsman Pant, however, seems desperate and his picture on social media is nothing less than him screaming from the pitch (read rooftops) that he is ready to play his maiden ODI.

Rishabh, who is known for his attacking batting style, scored a ton in the fifth and the final test match against the England in August. He continued his good form in the home series against the West Indies and scored 92 twice in the series.

Talking about the team’s lineup, while Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli settle the top three slot, Team India’s middle order seems to be facing issue even though as a lot of options like Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane and others have been tried. The bowling lineup looks sorted with Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the spin department and Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav settle the pace department.We look forward to the final playing eleven and hope Rishabh makes it to the pitch.