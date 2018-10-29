Roger Federer wins 99th ATP title, drops hints of retirement

On Sunday, Roger Federer bagged his ninth Swiss Indoors crown after he marked a 7-6(5) and 6-4 victory against Romania's Marius Copil. A win for Roger Federer is no big deal, except that this one is his 99th ATP title of his career. The match took place in his hometown Basel, making the victory sweeter.

View this post on Instagram Tonight i’m gonna party like it’s 99 😜🏆🔥🍾🇨🇭🕺 A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) on Oct 28, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

Federer is currently the world's number three tennis player and faced 93rd ranked Copil in the match that took one hour and 34 minutes to ensure the win. While this match a special, his post win speech makes one wonder if he was dropping hints of retirement already.

"To come here and win again in my home town never knowing if this might be your last time that you had the opportunity to play a finals and maybe win for the last time here in my city, it obviously means a lot to me and becomes emotional always at the very end," Federer said.

“Just walking out for a Basel finals was always my dream, already just playing on centre court was a thrill. Twenty one years ago for the qualies, when you sit there and the trophy ceremony is starting and the ball kids walk out - I remember being in their shoes and me walking out," he stated, recalling his ball-boy days.