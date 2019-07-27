Abhishek Singh July 27 2019, 6.28 pm July 27 2019, 6.28 pm

On Friday, Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from the One Day International cricket. Starting off as one of the unorthodox fast bowler with his unique skills, Malinga made heads turn with it and rocket the international cricket. Playing his last game against Bagnladesh at the PR Stadium, Malinga finished with a figure of 3-38. In the process, Malinga helped his team win the match by 91 runs. To mark the same, his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma penned down a heartwarming post for the pace bowler.

While netizens took to social media to bid adieu to slinga Malinga, Indian cricket team’s vice- captain and Malinga’s Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma too was one of them. Taking to social media Rohit shared a picture of Malinga, and said that if he had to pick one match winner from his Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians, it would be Lasith Malinga on top of the list. Rohit revealed that as a captian he would be relaxed during tensed situation as Malinga never failed to deliver whenever situation demanded. He also wished Malinga for his future endeavors.

If I had to pick one match winner among many others for @mipaltan in the last decade, this man will be on the top for sure. As a captain he give me breather during tense situation and he never failed to deliver, such was his presence within the team. Best wishes LM for the future pic.twitter.com/gJJJKy8gL3 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 26, 2019

Representing Sri Lanka in 226 ODI’s, Malinga picked up 338 wickets and is the ninth highest wicket taker in the ODI list. Malinga is the highest wicket taker in IPL history with most wickets under his kitty. Malinga’s other MI teammate, India’s bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah, too, took to social media to congratulate Malinga over his retirement. Bumrah thanked the veteran Sri Lankan for his contribution to the game of cricket and said that he wil continue to admire him.

Classic Mali spell 🎯 Thank you for everything you've done for cricket. Always admired you and will always continue to do so 🤗. — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 26, 2019