Rohit Sharma gets a kiss and it isn’t from his wife Ritika

In what can be called a major security breach, a fan caught everyone off guard and ran into the middle of the pitch, creating a scene between the overs. The fan ran from the stands to the middle of the pitch where Rohit was batting and advanced to plant a kiss on the Indian cricketer. SHOCKED?

In the video, it can be clearly seen that the fan first touched Rohit’s feet and later made a move to kiss him but an alert Rohit stopped the fan and pulled himself away from the fan. The fan then left the field by dancing and jumping in the air amidst loud cheers and whistles from the crowd.The shocking incident happened in the 11th over of the Mumbai innings where both the openers were going strong and were just 19 runs away from victory.

Meanwhile, Rohit’s better-half, Ritika Sajdeh took the whole incident in a humorous way and tagged Rohit’s fellow teammate, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, with the caption, "You and I both have competitions."

This is not the first time when fans have breached the security to come close to the cricketers. Earlier in the recently concluded test series against the tourists West Inside team, fans broke the security not once but twice in the two tests to meet captain Virat Kohli and click selfies.

Talking about the match, the Rohit Sharma led Mumbai won the match with nine wickets over Bihar in the quarterfinal stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19. While Bihar was bowled out for a meagre total of 69 runs, Mumbai changed the target in just 12.3 overs, as the Hitman, Rohit stayed unbeaten on 33.