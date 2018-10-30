Rohit Sharma points fans cheering for him in the right direction

Cricket is a gentleman’s game and it promotes sportsmanship and Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Monday proved he is one of the best ambassadors of the game. The vice-captain slammed 162 off 137 balls in the game, his second ton in the winning cause in this series. But it wasn’t just his runs that won hearts.

India batted first during Monday’s match and piled on a formidable score of 377. Rohit’s contribution to that huge number was mammoth. Even as Rohit was busy fielding near the boundary ropes, fans behind him began to cheer him on shouting “Rohit, Rohit”. While the ODI vice-captain tried to ignore it for a bit, he soon turned around and pointed to his jersey, directing the fans to cheer for India instead. Team India’s blue jersey has ‘India’ printed in white on the front and Rohit seemed to convince fans to change their chant. The fans could then be heard changing their slogan to “India, India”.

Rohit scored his 21st century on Monday and added another record to his name. 2018 is the sixth straight year he has scored the best ODI score for India, so far.

2018: Rohit 162

2017: Rohit 208*

2016: Rohit 171*

2015: Rohit 150

2014: Rohit 264

2013: Rohit 209

For the second time, Rohit’s individual score of 162 is more than the opposition’s total (WI all out for 153 runs). The first being against Sri Lanka in Kolkata 2014 where he went on to make ODI’s highest individual score of 264.

We hope Hitman continues his good form in the coming days and keeps entertaining us with his brilliant knocks.