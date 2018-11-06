Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Fans divided on Twitter as Rohit surpasses Virat's record

Team India’s Hitman Rohit Sharma, who is in the best form of his life in the current series, seems to be on a record-breaking spree. The stand-in captain for the T20 series against the West Indies piled on his 4th T20I century, which also happens to set a new record. No other batsman in the history of T20I has scored 4 centuries. Incidentally, in the same match, he also crossed the 2000-run mark and is the fifth batsman to do so in the shortest format of the game. Rohit remained unbeaten at the end of the innings at 111 from 61 balls and hit 8 fours and 7 sixes as team India finished with a total of 195/2 from 20 overs.

ICC took to Twitter and congratulated the captain for his achievement.

When they say only virat is the best batsman in the Indian team.#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/1xMQugK6aw — Chandan KrishnaMurthy (@mechankris) November 6, 2018

As Rohit was going all guns against the Windies, social media was filled with funny memes of Rohit’s achievements. Although Captain Virat Kohli and Vice-captain Rohit Sharma are best buddies, it looks like their fans pitted them against each other as far as record-breaking is concerned. We picked the best ones for you.

Pic 1- How We Celebrate Own Birthday.... Pic 2.- How We Celebrate Others... 😁😁#INDvWI #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/SCPLchDfzL — THE SILENT KILLER 🔫🔪💣 (@awanish6299) October 30, 2018

When you have been buttering #ViratKohli but #RohitSharma is named new Indian Captain pic.twitter.com/qVJWNhYavs — Kanatunga ❁ (@Kanatunga) November 4, 2018

We hope Rohit Sharma's stellar form continues in the upcoming tour of Australia as well and not to forget, the 2019 World Cup in England.