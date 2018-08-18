home/ sports
Ronaldinho’s son hates nepotism, conceals dad’s identity from selectors

First published: August 17, 2018 10:11 PM IST | Updated: August 17, 2018 10:11 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

 

Ronaldinho’s son Joao Mendes is just a 13-year-old lad and he is already making waves in Brazil. Reports say that the budding footballer attempted to hide his superstar origins during his trials with Brazilian side Cruzerio. According to Daily Mail, he also trialed for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the clubs graced by Ronaldinho during his playing days.

According to a report on Globoesporte, Mendes is unwilling to be selected at any club because his father was a world-famous footballer. Instead, the lad want to be selected based on his merit. The report mentioned that Cruzerio scouts were impressed with his abilities, but since he is 13, he is too young to sign a contract.

Mendes’ mother Janaina Nattielle Mendes is a former dancer and was married to Ronaldinho until 2004. The pair split in 2007. Their son lives with his mother now and she gets to decide her son’s future. Since he cannot sign a contract now, Cruzerio plans to keep him on their records so that after he turns 14, he can be roped in.

Ronaldinho started his career in football from Brazil as well, before moving to European clubs including Barcelona, PSG and AC Milan. However, he didn’t play for Cruzerio.

