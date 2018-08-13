Ronaldo's getting 'high' says Twitter's Microsoft-powered translator

Brazilian superstar Ronaldo is currently in intensive care after being diagnosed with pneumonia. The World Cup winner tweeted that everything is ‘under control’ and that he will be released soon. According to the tweet, Ronaldo caught the flu while he was in Ibiza, where he owns a house. While we are happy that the former footballer will be released soon, we were baffled by Microsoft’s translation of the tweet.

Pessoal, tive um quadro de forte gripe aqui em Ibiza, cheguei a ser internado na sexta-feira, mas já está tudo sob controle! Amanhã recebo alta e volto pra casa! Obrigado a todos pelas mensagens e carinho! 🙏🏼 — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) August 12, 2018

Written in Portuguese, the tweet confirmed that Ronaldo was in a hospital to receive treatment for pneumonia and that he will be released soon. He also thanked his fans for their love and support. Of course, none of us at the office know Portuguese, so we relied on Microsoft’s translator that shows up on micro-blogging site Twitter. This is what we got:

That’s right, Bill Gates’ multi-billion dollar company thinks Ronaldo will ‘get high and come home’ from the hospital after his treatment! Someone really needs to fix whatever it is that led to that translation!

We put the text on Google Translate and thankfully it came up with a more believable version:

Ronaldo retired from football seven years ago after a career filled with two La Liga titles with Real Madrid. He also won a Uefa Cup while playing with Inter. Ronaldo was also a part of the legendary Brazil side which won the World Cup in 1994, though he didn’t play.