Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova chills with bf Alexander Gilkes in Morocco

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.25 pm April 09 2019, 3.25 pm

Russian professional tennis player, Maria Sharapova has always been impressive in the tennis court with many wins under her belt. The five-time Grand Slam champion performed brilliantly at the first Grand Slam of the year Australian Open and showed the opponents that they need to beware of her. Winning against none other than the champion Caroline Wozniacki, Sharapova was a force to reckon with. Recently, the player shared a picture on her Instagram account and it ain't something from the tennis court. Keep reading...

After the win, Maria is taking a break from her busy schedule and is in Morrocco chilling with her boyfriend Alexander Gilkes. We all have heard of the phrase, All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, and seems like Maria is very much following this mantra. After spending some quaint time in her homeland Russia, Sharapova is having a colourful time and is exploring the heritage of the Arabian culture in beautiful Morocco. In one picture, we see Maria and Alex posing for the lenses in a flashy polka dot themed ensemble. Have a look:

Sharapova also had previously teased fans with a glimpse of a room where she is residing in Moroccan. Her stay so looks like a perfect balance of sophistication and regalness along with the cultural appeal too. See for yourself:

Happy vacationing tennis babe!