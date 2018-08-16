home/ sports
Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble mourn former Team India captain Ajit Wadekar's death

First published: August 16, 2018 10:00 AM IST | Updated: August 16, 2018 12:14 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Former Indian cricketer, Ajit Wadekar, breathed his last on August 15, 2018 at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai. He was 77 years old. The hospital later issued a statement in which they declared him dead on arrival. "Mr. Ajit Wadekar was declared dead on arrival at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre. He had been critically unwell for some time and was seeking treatment for the same," read the statement.

Ajit Wadekar is credited to successfully lead the Indian cricket team against West Indies and England in 1971 and bring victory to our country. He had taken the captainship from Tiger Pataudi and then embarked on a successful journey as the head of Indian cricket team.

 

Many cricketers, as well as his followers, took to Twitter to mourn his death. Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and others expressed their grief over his death via tweets.

The official Twitter handle of the Vice President of India has also shared a tweet mourning the ace cricketer's death.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the wonderful tenure of Ajit Wadekar as India's captain and tweeted,

May his soul rest in peace.

