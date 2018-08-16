Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble mourn former Team India captain Ajit Wadekar's death

Former Indian cricketer, Ajit Wadekar, breathed his last on August 15, 2018 at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai. He was 77 years old. The hospital later issued a statement in which they declared him dead on arrival. "Mr. Ajit Wadekar was declared dead on arrival at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre. He had been critically unwell for some time and was seeking treatment for the same," read the statement.

Ajit Wadekar is credited to successfully lead the Indian cricket team against West Indies and England in 1971 and bring victory to our country. He had taken the captainship from Tiger Pataudi and then embarked on a successful journey as the head of Indian cricket team.

Many cricketers, as well as his followers, took to Twitter to mourn his death. Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and others expressed their grief over his death via tweets.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was someone who was instrumental in bringing out the best in us during the 90s. We’ll always be grateful for his advice and guidance. Praying for strength for his family during this difficult time. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/coSyac73ot — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing away of #AjitWadekar He was more than a coach to the entire team - a father figure and a shrewd tactician. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. He will be missed. Thank you Sir for the confidence shown in my ability! 🙏 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 16, 2018

Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of #AjitWadekar. One of India’s finest left handers and the captain who led India to victories in England & West Indies in 1971. Sir, your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense. Condolences to your family. RIP. 🙏 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 16, 2018

#AjitWadekar sir .. such an iconic person..deeply saddened by his demise!! Sir was a father figure for me.. May his soul rest in peace! My Heartfelt Condolences to the family..⁦⁦@BCCI⁩ pic.twitter.com/xLMb2i82B2 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 15, 2018

Saddened by the passing away of #AjitWadekar Sir. May his soul rest in peace. — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) August 16, 2018

The official Twitter handle of the Vice President of India has also shared a tweet mourning the ace cricketer's death.

Extremely saddened by the demise of stylish batsman & former India cricket captain, Shri Ajit Wadekar who led India to historic series triumphs against England & West Indies in 1971. Heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members. #AjitWadekar pic.twitter.com/fdTkAhfPqo — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 16, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the wonderful tenure of Ajit Wadekar as India's captain and tweeted,

Ajit Wadekar will be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket. A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Pained by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2018

May his soul rest in peace.