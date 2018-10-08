image
Monday, October 8th 2018
English
Saina Nehwal confirms marriage with Parupalli Kashyap

Sports

Saina Nehwal confirms marriage with Parupalli Kashyap

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 08 2018, 9.12 pm
back
BadmintonInstagramParupalli KashyapPremier Badminton LeagueSaina NehwalsportsTwitter
nextSaina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap spark dating rumours with regular posts
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh and PV Sindhu have a mutual fan moment!

Sania Newhal and Parupalli Kashyap to tie knot?

Shraddha Kapoor’s Saina Nehwal finds her love interest in Saqib Saleem