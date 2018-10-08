Saina Nehwal confirms marriage with Parupalli Kashyap

Indian Badminton star Saina Nehwal has put an end to the rumour her marriage with fellow badminton player Parupalli Kashyap and has confirmed her marriage with him. The ace player had kept the relationship under wraps and has now spoken at length on details about her personal life for the first time. She confirmed that she will be getting married on December 16th.

"We started travelling for bigger tours from 2007-08 onwards. We played tournaments together, trained together and slowly, started paying more attention to each other's matches. In the competitive world that we live in, it is difficult to get close to someone. But somehow we both found it very easy to talk to each other, talk about our matches. The feeling gradually grew.” Saina said in an interview to The Times of India.

The 28-year old Badminton player was quick add that marriage never crossed their minds because of the demanding nature of the badminton pro circuit. She also stated that they only now feel ready to settle down.

"We didn't think about marriage before. The career that we pursue is very demanding. It is very important to win tournaments and we didn't want to shift our focus by getting married earlier.”

“A player needs treatment and attention just like a baby. At home, I get everything without asking, but this will change once I get married. I will be equally responsible for doing things on my own. I didn't want to rush things before the CWG and Asian Games. But now, we think we are ready for it and can manage things on our own.”

Saina also revealed that she didn’t need to tell her parents about her relationship with Kashyap as they figured it out themselves. "Bolne ki zaroorat nahi padi (I didn't have to tell them). We used to be together most of the time and my parents also travelled with me, so they understood who I was close to and comfortable with even after my losses.”

When asked about any specific reasons for picking December 16 for the D day Saina said, “I will get busy with the Premier Badminton League from December 20 and then qualifiers for the Tokyo Games will begin. So this was the only date that we had to get married.”