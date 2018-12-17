image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Saina Nehwal reveals how and when she fell in love with Parupalli Kashyap, watch here!

Sports

Saina Nehwal reveals how and when she fell in love with Parupalli Kashyap, watch here!

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 17 2018, 12.39 pm
back
BadmintonDeepika PadukoneKapil Sharma. Ginni Chatrathnick jonasParupalli KashyapPriyanka Chopraranveer singhSaina Nehwalsports
nextSachin Tendulkar wishes Saina Nehwal but the early bird finds the wrong groom
ALSO READ

Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap: The couple goes the Sabyasachi way for their reception

Just Married: Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap share their first picture as husband and wife

Saina Nehwal latest picture confirms she's not a fashionista but a champion