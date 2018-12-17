Saina Nehwal reveals how and when she fell in love with Parupalli Kashyap, watch here!

The month of November and December saw a series of high profile weddings. From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath; a lot of stars took the plunge. The latest to join the list of married couples are shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap. The two after 17 years of courtship finally decided to take their relationship to another level. The couple who successfully managed to keep their relationship away from the media glare for so long recently spilt the beans and revealed the deets of their sweet love story.

The couple who has been going strong since so many years never spoke about their relationship in public. The shuttlers recently took to Instagram and shared a video where Saina is seen driving down the memory lane and describing how she fell in love with now 32-year-old Parupalli. “From 1999 to 2000 onwards, he (Kashyap) has always been supporting me game-wise and whatever issues I had outside the court. From 2003-04, we started, it just happened that we got used to each other.”

The couple tied the knot on November 14 in a close-knit ceremony at Saina’s home in Cyberabad. The ceremony saw few people in attendance. The couple later went to register their marriage in court on the same day followed by a grand wedding reception on December 16.

We wish a happy married life to the two.