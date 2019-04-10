Sania Mirza is elated to be on the tennis court after year and a half

Rushabh Dhruv April 10 2019, 9.41 am April 10 2019, 9.41 am

Sania Mirza is undoubtedly one of the best tennis players we have ever seen. Last year, in October, she was blessed with a baby boy, Izhaan and obviously, she was on maternity break for a while. Mirza has been sharing a lot of pictures of Izhaan on her Instagram and the little munchkin is damn cute. It was also very recently when Sania started practising tennis and her son was seen accompanying her to the practice. Not just this, mommy Sania Mirza has also started to hit the gym, to shed her post-pregnancy weight.

On her Instagram handle, we often come across photos and videos of her sweating it out at the gym, indulging into kickboxing and lifting weights. In a recent post shared by Mirza, we see the player on the tennis court rolling over her arm to hit a serve. She sure looks the happiest to be holding the racket again! Sania captioned the video as "The feeling when you roll your arm over to hit serves after a year and a half." Surely looks like Sania misses playing tennis a lot and this post proves that she can't wait to be in action soon. Have a look:

Earlier Sania had revealed that she will be making her comeback by the end of this year. She said, “Realistic possibility for a comeback is by the end of the year. My conditioning trainer is coming in the next ten days. Now that I have lost weight, I do tennis specific training. I am 32 years old, I am not so young as a tennis player. But I would die if I did not try. Tennis is my life, it has given me everything. I still have it in me.”

We are sure fans of Sania are eagerly waiting to see her back in tournaments.