Sania Mirza loving being a mom, being sleep deprived is a part of it

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik welcomed their first baby, Izhaan, in the month of October. Sania, who has currently taken a break from her professional commitments to embrace motherhood, is making most of her time with her newborn munchkin. While thanking the past year for filling her life with truckloads of happiness, the Tennis queen took to Instagram to share a heart-melting post. Her post indicated that she is totally in love with her motherhood, taking a dig at her a sleeping Shoaib at the same time.

The extremely adorable post sees Sania having a chilling session with her little one while hubby Shoaib lies fast asleep beside her. It hints that the baby has apparently caused the sportswoman quite a few sleepless nights. We can’t get over the endearing moment shared by the mother-son in which the two are gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. As part of her caption, Sania jokingly wrote that in her coming year she wants to sleep like Shoaib, who sleeps more peacefully than a baby.

Sania and Malik tied the knot in 2010 and delivered Izhaan on October 30 in Hyderabad. The news of Izhaan’s birth was announced by Shoaib on social media. Being sleep deprived is a part of parenthood and Sania is owning the moment like a boss.