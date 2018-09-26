Sania Newhal and Parupalli Kashyap to tie knot?

If recent reports are to be believed, Badminton star Sania Newhal is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend compatriot Parupalli Kashyap in an intimate wedding by the end of this year. The Hyderabad based shuttlers are planning to make their relationship official after successfully protecting it from the media glare for a very long time.

Reportedly, the two are all set to tie knot on December 16 and it will be a private affair in which family members along with 100 guests from both families will be invited. A big wedding reception is also planned on December 21, where other eminent guests will be invited.

Saina and Kashyap, both 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, have been in a relationship for the past decade now but have successfully managed to keep it under wraps. They have been dropping hints of their relationship on social media with their videos and pictures all this while but never claimed to have been dating. The two first met met at the Pullela Gopichand badminton academy where they have been training since 2005.

Saina and Parupalli’s marriage will mark another alliance inside Indian sports fraternity after Dinesh Karthik-Dipika Pallikal, Ishant Sharma-Pratima Singh, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar and Sakshi Malik-Satyawart Kadian.

