Sardar Singh credits Sachin Tendulkar for his stellar comeback

Indian National Hockey Team captain Sardar Singh recently bid adieu to international hockey after 12 extraordinary years as he announced his retirement. However, the last phase of his career went through a rough patch. And guess who came to his rescue? None other than Sachin Tendulkar.

"Sachin paaji has been an inspiration for me. He helped me a lot in the last 3-4 months, which were tough. There has never been an occasion when he didn’t answer my call. After I was dropped from CWG squad, I was very low and called Sachin paaji and asked him what he used to do when he scored 0," he told the press on Saturday.

Sardar was dropped from the Commonwealth Games 2018 but made a smashing comeback with Champions Trophy 2018. India returned home with a silver medal.

View this post on Instagram Keep dreaming big and keep training hard. A post shared by Sardarsingh (@sardarsingh8) on Jun 14, 2018 at 5:11am PDT

"He counselled me for close to 20 minutes and advised me to forget about criticisms and stay motivated and focused. He told me to analyse my old videos, play my natural hockey and it helped me in bouncing back,” the player added.

Now that's how a champion elevates another champion!