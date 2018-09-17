image
Monday, September 17th 2018
English
Sardar Singh credits Sachin Tendulkar for his stellar comeback

Sports

Sardar Singh credits Sachin Tendulkar for his stellar comeback

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 17 2018, 5.20 pm
back
Champions TrophyCommonwealth GameshockeySachin TendulkarSardar singhsports
nextAmazon pays up Liz Hurley after delivery boy almost killed her dog
ALSO READ

Sardar Singh: India's youngest hockey captain hangs his boots

Sachin Tendulkar tweets a major gaffe and it's not funny

India all set to host the ODI World Cup in 2023; will also host ICC Champions Trophy in 2021