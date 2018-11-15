Sebastian Vettel chucks Mercedes cap on the ground, offers fan his Ferrari cap

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel may have lost out on the driver's title yet again to Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton but the German driver is in no mood to give in to the rivals. On Sunday, while Hamilton won the constructor's championship for the Mercedes AMG Petronas team, Vettel finished at a disappointing sixth position in the Brazilian Grand Prix and the frustration was clearly evident while Vettle was interacting with fans.

In a video shared by the Formula 1 on their official Instagram handle, Vettle is seen mingling with young fans post the race and one of the fan is seen wearing a Mercedes cap and what happened next will make you hope it was just in jest. Anything with a Mercedes logo seems to irritate Vettel. He took off the kid's cap and replaced it with his own Ferrari cap. That’s not all. He throws the Mercedes cap on the ground and proceeded to take a few pictures.

Well we think it was all in good humor as good sense seemed to prevail. Vettel moves to pick up the Mercedes cap from floor and hand it back to the boy. Slow down there champ!