Serena Williams bares it all to spread breast cancer awareness

Going nude does not always mean being vulgar. Here’s Serena Williams trying to help spread awareness about breast cancer by baring it all in probably the most beautiful way possible.

In a clip posted on Saturday by Williams, we see her covering her bare chest and singing a ballad version of The Divinyls’ 1990 pop hit song I Touch Myself with an aim to promote self-checks ahead of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October.

For the unaware, launched in 2014, the video was released by I Touch Myself Project in collaboration with a bra manufacturer Berlei, following the death of Divinyls frontwoman Chrissy Amphlett. The Australian singer died at the age 53 in New York after battling breast cancer.

Williams has stripped down for art before—for the 2016 Pireli Calender and for Vanity Fair in 2017, when she was pregnant. The tennis star, who worked with a vocal coach for her I Touch Myself video, has also dabbled in music before. She had recorded some rap tracks in 2011 and made her music video debut in Beyoncé’s 2016 hit Sorry.

The video has appeared less than three weeks after her outburst in US Open final defeat to Naomi Osaka, where Williams went all furious and smashed her racquet and accused an umpire of sexism. Nonetheless, the video makes us proud. More power to you Williams.