Serena Williams finds text support in Meghan Markle!

Ace tennis player Serena Williams is among America’s top A-listers. She even boasts of having other A-listers, from Beyonce to Kim Kardshian, in her inner circle. But seems like the one friend she is depending a lot these days is from the Royal family. She made the revelation an appearance on Australian TV show, The Project, just three days after her controversial outburst against a referee she accused of sexism when she lost the final at the U.S. Open. On the show, Serena shared about her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and the overall scrutiny they both face.

Emphasising on the extra attention, she further revealed how they ‘rely’ on each other a lot at the moment. ‘We were actually just texting each other this morning and I think, we have known each other for a long time, but we’re really kinda relying on each other a lot recently,’ she said.

The disclosure doesn’t come as a huge surprise given that Serena Williams and Meghan are good friends. Serena was among other well-known international faces to attend Meghan and Harry’s wedding on May 19. At the royal wedding, Serena was accompanied by Amal and George Clooney, Idris Elba, Victoria and David Beckham, among others.

Serena has always been vocal about her buddy Meghan. She previously revealed how she was proud of Meghan after she launched a cookbook in support of the victims of the Grenfell tragedy.

