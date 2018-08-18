Serena Williams learned her sister’s killer was paroled minutes before her worst defeat

Serena Williams told Time Magazine in their cover story that she learned that her sister’s killer was paroled, just minutes before a match. Serena’s sister Yetunde Price was killed in 2003 after being shot. Serena played the match, held at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, but she suffered the worst defeat in her career, losing to Johanna Konta (6-1, 6-0).

"I couldn't shake it out of my mind," Williams told Time. "I have so many things on my mind; I don't have time to be shocked about a loss that clearly wasn't at my best right now," she added. The ace tennis player told the magazine that she was checking her Instagram in the players’ area prior to the match. It is then that she came to know that Robert E Maxfield, her sister’s killer, was paroled just three years before he was to complete his full sentence.

"It was hard because all I think about is her kids," said Williams, "and what they meant to me. And how much I love them." Price was 31 when she was killed and was a mother to three children, who were aged 11, nine and five.

"No matter what, my sister is not coming back for good behavior," said Williams. "It's unfair that she'll never have an opportunity to hug me." In the interview, Williams had also opened up about her struggles of motherhood and her comeback.