Serena Williams opens up on losing her sister in gun violence and her battle with depression

Naomi Wadler, an American student and activist, has introduced a six-episode digital show which she named DiversiTea. The series, from the Ellen DeGeneres show, which will be hosted by a 12-year-old Wadler, will have her communicating to personalities who are bringing in better changes. The guest for the first episode is Serena Williams. The episode goes live on Ellentube on Friday. Prior to that, People Magazine released an exclusive clip of the show, wherein Serena is heard talking about gun violence and she being impacted by it.

“I was affected personally by gun violence, my sister (Yetunde Prince, Serena and Venus Williams' half-sister), unfortunately, passed from that. People are talking about it now because it’s happening more widespread, but it’s been affecting our community for years...I think we need to get comfortable with having uncomfortable conversations. Situations are never really gonna get better if you always avoid it, you have to take it head on," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Mar 21, 2019 at 6:00am PDT

Yetunde Prince, back in September 2003, was sitting inside a car accompanied by boyfriend Rolland Wormley in Compton when two members of the Compton Crips shot at the car, perceiving it to belong to their rival gang. Yetunde was shot but her boyfriend, who immediately drove off and escaped the spot, realised it after a while. Upon reaching the hospital, she was dead.

"It was a real dark period in my life. I went through depression. I never even talked about it to my mom. No one knew I was in therapy, but I was. I was so close to my sister," Serena, who was deeply fond of her half-sister, said.

Robert Edward Maxfield, one of the attackers, was later jailed for 15 years.