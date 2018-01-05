Serena Williams says no to Australian Open a tournament she won last year when she was three months pregnant

She may have won the Australian Open nine-weeks-pregnant in 2017, but post giving birth Serena Williams is finding things difficult. The star will not compete at the 2018 Australian Open after all. She announced her decision to withdraw, set to begin January 15, on social media. While most celebrities choose a Facebook post, tweet even Instagram to make announcements, Serena chose Snapchat.

Williams gave birth to her first child, a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian in September 2017 and has been struggling with motherhood lately.

Teething- aka the devil - is so hard. Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I've tried amber beads... cold towels.... chew on mommies fingers.... homeopathic water (lol on that one) but...... pic.twitter.com/hCRMJ0RhUQ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 17, 2017

She also suffered a loss during last week's exhibition match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. It was after this loss that she took the decision to prepare more.

"After performing in my first match after giving birth I realized that although I am super close I'm not where I personally want to be," Williams wrote in a statement posted to her Snapchat. "My coach and team always said 'Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.' With that being said I am disappointed to say I've decided not to compete in the Australian Open this year."

Craig Tiley, Australian Open tournament director, expressed his admiration for her efforts to return to the game. "The true champion Serena is has been demonstrated in the Herculean efforts she has made over the past few months in her desire to play the Australian Open," he said.

Few players have successfully bounced back after giving birth, and even fewer have managed to go on to win Grand Slam titles.