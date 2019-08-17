Antara Kashyap August 17 2019, 6.37 pm August 17 2019, 6.37 pm

This world is full of wonders, especially considering how well connected it is due to the internet. It is through the same internet that we have found out that Argentine football player Roberto Pereyra just shook a leg on Sha Rukh Khan's iconic song Baazigar O Baazigar. The player could be seen shocking everyone with his impeccable Bollywood dance moves as he swayed with actor Radhika Bangia on the title track of the 1993 film. The footballer's performance was a part of Watford FC's attempt to attract Indian audience towards the club.

The video surfaced after a lot of Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs started posting the video of the football player dancing. We can see the actor and the athlete dance top Baazigar in a typical desi fashion. We are not kidding when we say Shah Rukh Khan fans exist in every corner of the world!

Check out the post below:

The duo also danced to Daddy Yanky's popular song Shaky Shaky.

This was not the only Indian thing the members of Watford FC did. The captain of the team Troy Deeney was also seen being introduced various Indian sweets by the actress. The captain tried sweets like Gulab Jamun, Rasgulla, Jalebi, and Kaju Katli. The captain's favourite was Gulab Jamun, whereas his statement for Kaju Katli was, "It's awful. Whoever said that this was a desert is a liar."